OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Health tool

The goal is to help people better understand their health, prepare for medical visits, and feel more confident navigating complex healthcare information. The service is being rolled out gradually through a waitlist and is positioned as a support tool rather than a replacement for doctors. It is not intended to diagnose or treat medical conditions.

Why health is the focus

Health related questions are already one of the most common uses of ChatGPT. According to OpenAI’s de-identified analysis, more than 230 million people worldwide ask health and wellness questions on the platform every week. ChatGPT Health builds on this demand by grounding responses in a user’s own medical context rather than generic information.

Users can securely connect medical records and wellness apps so that conversations reflect real health data. Supported connections include medical records through U.S. providers, Apple Health on iOS, and apps such as Function, MyFitnessPal, Weight Watchers, Peloton, AllTrails, and Instacart.

With these connections, ChatGPT Health can help explain lab results, summarize medical history before appointments, analyze trends in fitness or sleep, suggest diet or workout approaches, and compare insurance options based on healthcare patterns.

Some integrations are limited. Medical record connections and certain apps are available only in the United States, and Apple Health requires an iOS device.

Built with physicians

The company says ChatGPT Health was developed in close collaboration with medical professionals. Over 2 years, more than 260 physicians from 60 countries and dozens of specialties reviewed and evaluated responses, providing feedback more than 600,000 times.

OpenAI says conversations in Health are not used to train its foundation models. Additional protections include purpose-built encryption and data isolation on top of the platform’s standard security measures. Users can view or delete Health memories at any time and can strengthen account security with multi factor authentication.

Who can access it

Access is currently limited to a small group of early users with ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus, or Pro plans outside the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. OpenAI says it plans to expand access and make ChatGPT Health available to all users on web and iOS in the coming weeks.

Potential drawbacks

Despite its privacy focused design, ChatGPT Health raises familiar concerns around digital health tools. The quality of insights depends heavily on the accuracy and completeness of user provided data and connected records. Gaps or errors in data could lead to incomplete or misleading interpretations.

There is also a risk that users may over rely on automated explanations, even though the service clearly states it does not replace professional care. From an analytics perspective, personalized insights are constrained by what the system can safely infer without crossing into diagnosis, which may limit depth for complex conditions.

Finally, access remains uneven due to regional restrictions and U.S. centered integrations, meaning many users worldwide cannot yet benefit fully from connected medical records.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on ChatGPT’s hidden app powers.