Kazakhstan joins 2nd International Nuclear Energy Summit, strengthens global nuclear security architecture

The event which brought together heads of state and government, representatives of government agencies from more than 50 countries, leaders of international organizations, financial institutions, industry, and the expert community discussed the role of civil nuclear energy in addressing key energy and climate challenges. Kazakhstan was also represented at the event by Chairman of the Atomic Energy Agency Almassadam Satkaliyev.

Welcoming the speaker of the Majilis, French President Emmanuel Macron conveyed his best wishes to the President of Kazakhstan and thanked him for sending the Kazakhstani delegation to the summit.

Photo credit: Majilis

Opening the forum, the French leader described nuclear energy as a factor of progress, prosperity, and sovereignty in today’s world, capable of increasing the competitiveness of national economies, creating new jobs, and introducing innovative technologies. Macron noted the important role of Kazakhstan and several other countries as reliable suppliers of uranium and called on summit participants to expand interstate cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy.

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, stated that the rapid development of digitalization raises many questions for the global community today, and that nuclear energy may provide answers to them.

Photo credit: Majilis

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted that Europe’s abandonment of civilian nuclear energy had become a major strategic mistake. Recognizing this, the European Union decided to create a €200 million guarantee fund to support investments in innovative nuclear technologies.

In his speech, Majilis Chairman Koshanov conveyed warm greetings from President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the President of France. He stressed the importance of the event for consolidating international efforts to develop safe and sustainable nuclear energy and spoke about Kazakhstan’s work in advancing peaceful nuclear power.

Photo credit: Majilis

Koshanov stated that Kazakhstan is entering a new stage of energy development - the era of nuclear energy. The country considers nuclear power a strategic source of reliable and affordable energy. In 2024, President Tokayev put the issue of building a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan to a nationwide referendum. The results of the referendum now allow the country to develop a modern, sustainable, and diversified energy system.

The nuclear power plant project provides for the creation of an international consortium. Comprehensive engineering surveys are currently underway, including assessments of natural, geological, seismic, hydrological, and man-made factors, he said.

The Majilis speaker stated that amid unprecedented geopolitical turbulence and growing global instability, the safety of peaceful nuclear energy is becoming increasingly important. In this regard, Kazakhstan consistently advocates resolving all disagreements through negotiations.

He also noted that for more than three decades, Kazakhstan has consistently made its sovereign contribution to strengthening the global nuclear security architecture. The country closed the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site and voluntarily renounced its nuclear arsenal. On Kazakhstan’s initiative, the UN General Assembly established the International Day Against Nuclear Tests on August 29.

In addition, Koshanov spoke about the development of a national nuclear cluster that integrates industry, science, and education. In cooperation with the IAEA, Kazakhstan is expanding the production of radiopharmaceuticals, improving access to modern diagnostics and treatment.

Significant research work is also carried out by the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan, where international projects are being implemented on reactor technologies, radiation safety, and controlled thermonuclear fusion. The center also actively participates in the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) program.

Koshanov assured summit participants that Kazakhstan will continue to build its nuclear policy strictly in accordance with IAEA standards, strengthening transparency, trust, and partnership. He also welcomed the initiative to adopt the Joint Statement of the Paris Summit, which should become an important part of the global and national strategy for the modernization and development of peaceful nuclear energy.

Photo credit: Majilis

The first Nuclear Energy Summit was held in Brussels in 2024. This platform aims to promote dialogue between countries that already have nuclear programs and those considering embarking on this path.

Today, nuclear energy accounts for nearly 10% of global electricity generation. In many countries, it is viewed as an important opportunity to produce controllable, low-carbon electricity in response to the growing demands of national economies.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is to train nuclear energy specialists under its international scholarship program.