Joint statement of CA-EU Interparliamentary Cooperation Forum adopted

At the forum, First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Uzbekistan Sodiq Safoyev highlighted that this format has been a key platform for strengthening interparliamentary dialogue, building trust, and expanding practical cooperation.

Vice President of the European Parliament Christel Schaldemose stated that the cooperation between the European Union and Central Asia is comprehensive and focused on ensuring stability and prosperity in the regions through multilateral engagement, free trade, and democracy.

The Head of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with Central Asia and Mongolia, Member of the European Parliament Giuseppina Princi, highlighted the importance of strengthening interparliamentary dialogue and broadening cooperation to promote sustainable development and uphold the rule of law.

The discussions centered on developing political dialogue, enhancing the role of parliamentary diplomacy, and reinforcing the institutional foundations of cooperation.

During the forum sessions, the current situation and future outlook of political dialogue between Central Asia and the European Union were examined. Topics such as economic connectivity, sustainable growth, and green transformation were discussed. Special attention was given to strengthening the rule of law, advancing digital transformation, and promoting inclusive governance.

Following the forum, a Joint Statement of the First Central Asia – European Union Interparliamentary Cooperation Forum was adopted, based on the initiatives and agreements discussed during the event.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a wide range of cultural, educational and artistic events will take place across Kazakhstan as part of the Francophonie celebrations, presented during an official launch event.