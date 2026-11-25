The talks focused on improving athlete training programs and expanding international cooperation in cycling.

Kazakhstan has developed sports infrastructure and created favorable conditions for athlete training. Bektenov noted that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attaches particular importance to the development of grassroots sports and the expansion of sports facilities.

Under the People's Construction initiative announced in the President's state-of-the-nation address, around 50 educational, sports, and cultural facilities are set to be built across the country, providing greater opportunities for public participation in sports.

Cycling occupies a special place in Kazakhstan's sporting landscape, with numerous Kazakh athletes having achieved remarkable success on the international stage.

More than 9,000 people across Kazakhstan, including children and young people, regularly engage in cycling, with training opportunities provided by the world-class Saryarka Velodrome in Astana and a network of specialized sports schools throughout the country.

The country is actively developing four cycling disciplines: road cycling, track cycling, mountain biking, and BMX. Road cycling is represented in nine regions, track cycling and mountain biking in five regions each, and BMX in four.

The talks placed particular emphasis on improving athlete training and creating more opportunities for Kazakh cyclists to advance their professional careers.

"We highly value our partnership with the UCI. Cycling is very popular in Kazakhstan, and we are proud of our renowned athletes and champions, such as Alexander Vinokourov and Alexey Lutsenko, as well as promising young cyclists like Anel Tashbay. Kazakhstan intends to further develop cycling and strengthen its cooperation with the UCI. We are ready to continue contributing not only to the development of cycling in our country but also to its promotion internationally," Bektenov said.

UCI President David Lappartient praised Kazakhstan's contribution to the development of cycling worldwide.

"Kazakhstan is one of Asia's strongest cycling nations, with many talented riders and impressive results in international competitions, including the Asian Games. The Astana XDS team has been among the leading names in the international peloton for many years. We highly value Kazakhstan's contribution to the development of cycling and its continued support for the sport. The UCI is ready to continue supporting the development of cycling in Kazakhstan," Lappartient said.

Following the meeting, Kazakhstan and the UCI reaffirmed their readiness to strengthen cooperation and pursue joint initiatives aimed at promoting and developing cycling.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that former professional cyclist and six-time Asian Games gold medalist Alexey Lutsenko had returned to XDS Astana Team and is set to take over as head coach in 2027.