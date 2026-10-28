President Tokayev announces “People’s Construction” program as Kazakhstan’s largest infrastructure initiative

“To ensure the country’s sustainable and dynamic development, we must carry out large-scale tasks efficiently and to a high standard. Our citizens must have access to comprehensive social infrastructure. This is essential to improving people’s quality of life. We will therefore focus our attention on building infrastructure,” Tokayev said.

The President said Kazakhstan should become a vast construction site, with work extending across all regions.

“This is not about individual projects. We need to launch and accelerate large-scale construction in every region of the country. First, we must complete a comprehensive study and analysis as quickly as possible. We must also identify each region’s needs for healthcare, education, cultural, and sports facilities in detail,” he said.

Substantial funding will also support housing and utilities, including gas connections and clean drinking water for communities.

The government will prepare an initial list of specific projects by the end of the year. It must cover every region.

“We must live up to our people’s high expectations, which continue to grow. Our plan aims to improve the country’s well-being. We have no hidden agenda. Therefore, I believe no one will object if we call this large-scale construction movement ‘People’s Construction,’” Tokayev said.

According to the President, the new program should boost entrepreneurship and the national economy while improving citizens’ living standards.

“The ‘People’s Construction’ program will become the largest infrastructure project in our history. It will help improve citizens’ well-being, support the growth and prosperity of businesses, and revitalize the national economy. I am confident this initiative will provide jobs for hundreds of thousands of people. Its results will be felt by all our people, especially the younger generation,” he said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Tokayev had warned of growing global tensions. In his address, he highlighted a deepening trust crisis among major powers.