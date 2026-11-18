Lutsenko, who represented the Astana project from 2013 to 2024, ended his professional racing career this year. He will now join the team's Sports Performance Group as head coach.

During his career, Lutsenko became one of Kazakhstan's most accomplished cyclists, winning multiple national championships and six Asian Games titles. He also achieved numerous results representing the Astana project throughout his professional career.

Commenting on his return, Lutsenko said the Astana project had always held a special place in his heart, as it was where he spent most of his professional career and achieved many of his major sporting successes.

Almost my entire professional career took place here. This is where I achieved nearly all my major results and found a sporting family. That is why returning to the project, albeit in a new capacity, and continuing my career in sport beyond racing brings me nothing but positive emotions, he said.

Lutsenko acknowledged that transitioning from professional rider to coach would present new challenges and require time to gain experience and adapt to his responsibilities.

However, he expressed confidence in his abilities and said he hoped to share his sporting experience with the team's younger riders, as well as former teammates and colleagues from the professional peloton.

He also expressed his intention to make a meaningful contribution to the team's development and help XDS Astana Team achieve its shared sporting goals in the 2027 season.

Earlier, Qazinform reported 28-year-old Spanish rider Urko Berrade would join XDS Astana Team for the next two seasons, 2027 and 2028.