Kazakhstan interested in further development of cooperation with UNESCO, Tokayev

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s achievements in preserving cultural heritage with the support of UNESCO.

“Our country, with UNESCO’s assistance, has implemented many important projects. In particular, the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi, the Tamgaly petroglyphs, as well as several ancient cities have been included in the World Heritage List,” the President said.

He also noted that Kazakhstan has carried out extensive work to promote the country’s intangible cultural heritage.

The Head of State highlighted last year, a unique manuscript titled Genealogy of Khans (Khandar shezhiresi) received global recognition. This valuable document contains information about the rulers of the country, including the period of the Golden Horde. Therefore, Kazakhstan is interested in further developing its ties with UNESCO.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated this is a mutually beneficial and important endeavor.

As written before, an international symposium on the Golden Horde history is underway in Astana.