    Kazakhstan in Top 3 at World U21 Taekwondo Championships

    11:59, 7 December 2025

    Kazakhstan finished among the top three teams at the 2025 World Taekwondo (WT) U21 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation.

    Photo credit: Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation

    Having secured two gold medals and one bronze, the Kazakhstan team is placed third in the overall team standings, behind only Türkiye and Iran.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh athletes Beibarys Kablan (+87 kg) and Batyrkhan Toleugali (+87 kg) claimed gold medals, while Tamirlan Tileules (-63 kg) earned bronze.

    Almas Zhexenbekov
