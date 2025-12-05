World Taekwondo U21 Championships: Kazakhstan adds bronze to its tally

In the semifinals, he faced Aydogan Hamza Osman of Türkiye and, after a hard-fought match, fell short, ultimately securing third place.

Notably, Team Kazakhstan secured its second medal.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani Beibarys Kablan emerged triumphant on the first day of the World Taekwondo U21 Championships in Kenya. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated taekwondo athlete on clinching Kazakhstan’s first-ever World Championships gold.