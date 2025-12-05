World Taekwondo U21 Championships: Kazakhstan adds bronze to its tally
07:30, 5 December 2025
Kazakhstan's Tamirlan Tleules won the men’s 63 kg bronze at the now-running World Taekwondo U21 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In the semifinals, he faced Aydogan Hamza Osman of Türkiye and, after a hard-fought match, fell short, ultimately securing third place.
Notably, Team Kazakhstan secured its second medal.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani Beibarys Kablan emerged triumphant on the first day of the World Taekwondo U21 Championships in Kenya. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated taekwondo athlete on clinching Kazakhstan’s first-ever World Championships gold.