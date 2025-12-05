EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    World Taekwondo U21 Championships: Kazakhstan adds bronze to its tally

    07:30, 5 December 2025

    Kazakhstan's Tamirlan Tleules won the men’s 63 kg bronze at the now-running World Taekwondo U21 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    World Taekwondo U21 Championships: Kazakhstan adds bronze to its tally
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    In the semifinals, he faced Aydogan Hamza Osman of Türkiye and, after a hard-fought match, fell short, ultimately securing third place.

    Notably, Team Kazakhstan secured its second medal.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani Beibarys Kablan emerged triumphant on the first day of the World Taekwondo U21 Championships in Kenya. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated taekwondo athlete on clinching Kazakhstan’s first-ever World Championships gold.

    Taekwondo Sport Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All