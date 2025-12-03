Kazakhstan’s Beibarys Kablan bags gold at World Taekwondo U21 Championships

Beibarys won the men’s +87 kg gold in the final bout against a South Korean foe.

Prior to the final, the Kazakhstani defeated opponents from India, Türkiye, and Iran.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan’s table tennis players Sarvinoz Mirkadirova and Iskender Kharki claimed a bronze medal in the mixed doubles at the WTT Feeder Parma 2025 in Italy.