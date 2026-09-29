Kazakhstan, Germany to launch joint metal processing project

During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the development of a partnership with D.A.R. Metall AG and the introduction of advanced German technologies fully align with Kazakhstan’s industrial and environmental priorities.

In this regard, particular attention was paid to the prospects for implementing a joint metal processing project in Kazakhstan.

The Head of State highlighted the strategic importance of the metallurgical industry for Kazakhstan and briefed Christian Artner on the progress of the reconstruction of Qarmet, the flagship enterprise of the sector.

Photo credit: Akorda

For his part, Christian Artner reaffirmed the German company’s readiness to continue implementing production projects in Kazakhstan. He also expressed D.A.R. Metall AG’s interest in participating in a project for the processing of municipal and industrial waste in the Alatau city, as well as in new projects jointly with Qarmet.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the President and CEO of Wilo Group, Oliver Hermes, a German international technology group.

President Tokayev also hailed Deutsche Bahn’s role in Kazakhstan’s rail modernization and discussed infrastructure projects in the Middle Corridor with Rhenus’ leadership. Plus, the Head of State held talks with heads of German business associations and financial institutions in Berlin.