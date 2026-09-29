Kazakhstan, Rhenus eye infrastructure projects on Middle Corridor

The Head of State noted the company’s longstanding contribution to strengthening Kazakhstan’s transport connectivity and emphasized that the country aims to become one of the continent’s major logistics hubs.

Particular attention was paid to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for joint efforts to establish a competitive logistics corridor supported by modern ports, terminals, railways and digital services. He also welcomed Rhenus Group’s participation in the multimodal hub project at the Port of Aktau.

In turn, Tobias Bartz highlighted Kazakhstan’s significant potential as a key transport and logistics hub and expressed the company’s interest in participating in joint projects.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to expand mutually beneficial cooperation across a range of areas.

Earlier, it was reported that the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Federal Republic of Germany opened with a meeting with the heads of leading business associations and financial institutions.