President Tokayev, Wilo Group CEO eye expansion in Kazakhstan at Berlin talks

The company manufactures pumps and provides energy-efficient solutions for private homes, public and industrial buildings.

The President noted that Wilo is a good example of the localization of German business in Kazakhstan, highly appreciating the company’s investment in a production facility in the Almaty Region, as well as its decision to use Kazakhstan as a platform for expanding into Central Asian markets.

Photo credit: Akorda

According to the Head of State, the next step should be to deepen localization by increasing the share of components manufactured in Kazakhstan, developing engineering and service capabilities, and expanding the involvement of domestic suppliers.

In this context, President Tokayev also expressed interest in expanding Wilo’s cooperation with Kazakhstan’s engineering companies, universities and technical specialists, including in personnel training, localization of maintenance services and the adoption of advanced digital manufacturing practices.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, Oliver Hermes expressed gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan for his support for the company’s projects and outlined plans to expand the partnership in Kazakhstan.

For his part, Oliver Hermes expressed his gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan for supporting the company’s projects and spoke about plans to expand the partnership in our country. As the German businessman emphasized, Kazakhstan has become a regional hub for Wilo in Central Asia.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had hailed Deutsche Bahn’s role in Kazakhstan’s rail modernization and discussed infrastructure projects in the Middle Corridor with Rhenus’ leadership. Plus, the Head of State held talks with heads of German business associations and financial institutions in Berlin.