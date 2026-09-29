President Tokayev hails Deutsche Bahn's role in Kazakhstan's rail modernization

The Head of State underscored the importance of integrating Kazakh manufacturers into the German company’s supply chain, including by obtaining the relevant certification.

In turn, Chief Procurement Officer of Deutsche Bahn AG Jan Grothe expressed appreciation for the positive feedback regarding the German group’s operations in Kazakhstan and reaffirmed its readiness to further deepen cooperation.

Photo credit: Akorda

Head of DB Cargo Eurasia GmbH Andreas Lubs also attended the meeting. In the field of freight transportation, Kazakhstan and DB Cargo Eurasia are actively cooperating on the development of containerized freight services, with particular focus currently placed on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their mutual interest in strengthening long-term cooperation across the entire transport and logistics sector.

Earlier, President Tokayev and Chairman of the Management Board of the Rhenus Group, Tobias Bartz, discussed the prospects for developing a strategic partnership in the field of transportation and logistics, as well as moving forward with joint infrastructure projects.