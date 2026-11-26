Kazakhstan defeated Uzbekistan 32–29 in its third group-stage match, extending its winning streak at the tournament.

The Kazakh team had previously beaten Australia and India in Group B.

The national team will face South Korea in its final group-stage match.

As Qazinform previously reported, the Asian Women's Handball Championship runs through Dec. 3. The continental championship's main stakes are four spots at the 2027 World Championship in Hungary, as well as ranking positions ahead of Olympic qualifying.