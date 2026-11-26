Kazakhstan extends winning streak at Asian Handball Championships
10:53, 26 November 2026
Kazakhstan's women's national handball team continues its campaign at the now-running Asian Handball Championships in Almaty, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan defeated Uzbekistan 32–29 in its third group-stage match, extending its winning streak at the tournament.
The Kazakh team had previously beaten Australia and India in Group B.
The national team will face South Korea in its final group-stage match.
As Qazinform previously reported, the Asian Women's Handball Championship runs through Dec. 3. The continental championship's main stakes are four spots at the 2027 World Championship in Hungary, as well as ranking positions ahead of Olympic qualifying.