Kazakhstan beats India at Asian Women’s Handball Championship
20:19, 24 November 2026
Kazakhstan's team defeated India in their second group-stage match at the 21st Asian Women's Handball Championship in Almaty, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
This time, Kazakhstan’s national team proved stronger than India, winning the match 33-27.
Competing in Group B, Kazakhstan will next face Uzbekistan on Nov. 25.
As Qazinform previously reported, the Asian Women's Handball Championship runs through Dec. 3. The continental championship's main stakes are four spots at the 2027 World Championship in Hungary, as well as ranking positions ahead of Olympic qualifying.