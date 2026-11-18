The continental championship's main stakes are four spots at the 2027 World Championship in Hungary, as well as ranking positions ahead of Olympic qualifying.

Challenges

For Kazakhstan's women's team, the home championship will be a key test in the fight to return to Asia's handball elite, alongside South Korea, Japan, and China.

Gulnara Turlykhanova, president of the Kazakhstan Handball Federation Association and a member of the Asian Handball Federation Council, said the team is entering the tournament at a stage of roster renewal. The pandemic's aftermath — with some experienced players retiring — and players' maternity leave have affected the squad.

Head coach Marina Pikalova, who played for the national team at the 2008 Olympics under Lev Yaniyev, stressed the importance of continuity in coaching methods and regular match practice.

"Of course, the coaches who contributed to Kazakh handball have borne fruit. We are implementing all the techniques developed earlier, taking into account current global trends. We now have a mix of experience and juniors — a whole generation dropped out, although in modern handball peak form comes at around 25. To return to the podium, we need to reinforce training and compete in international tournaments as much as possible," Pikalova said.

The coaching staff pays special attention to the goalkeeping line, where a rejuvenation process is also underway. Alongside veteran Zhanar Aitenova, young goalkeepers are joining in.

"A goalkeeper must not be afraid of anything — blocking the ball with their body and starting the attack. We analyze opponents in detail, calculate shot trajectories and select a goalkeeper for each team's style, combining the classical school and acrobatic technique," said Igor Andreyushkin, senior coach of the Kazakhstan women's national team and goalkeeping coach.

Opponents' view

Australia's team is undergoing a similar rebuilding process, with a generational change and a coaching staff working toward a global goal — preparing for the home 2032 Olympics. Head coach Eoin Murray praised the hosts and named Kazakhstan one of the tournament's main favorites.

Murray said Australia's primary goal, like the other teams', is to win and qualify for the 2027 World Championship. It is part of a broader strategy to prepare for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. He noted that Australia has a very young team that needs experience against strong opponents like Kazakhstan, and that the two sides have not met since about 2018. He said the Australian squad always treats Kazakhstan with great caution and considers it one of the tournament favorites.

What's at stake

The championship at Almaty's Olympic Training Center is strategically important in the new Olympic cycle.

The top four teams at the Asian Championship in Almaty will qualify for the IHF World Championship, to take place in Hungary in November–December 2027.

The qualifying tournaments for the 2028 Olympic Games, open to the world's 12 best teams, will also be held in 2027. Strong results at the continental and world championships will be a key step toward the Games.

In July this year, the Kazakhstan men's handball team took gold at the Interamnia World Cup in Teramo, Italy.