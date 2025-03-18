Kazakhstan digitizes its historical and cultural heritage

As stated there, the Qazaq Culture (Kazakh Culture) platform was launched under the Ministry’s aegis. It offers information on the country’s cultural values in eight languages.

A section featuring digitized historical and cultural sites, precious exponents and rare relics will be launched to provide an opportunity to virtually visit the country’s museums, theatres and exhibitions and explore the golden collection of Kazakhstani cinematography.

The Minister also revealed the key digital initiatives, including digital sound recording of the Kazakh language content using AI; sign language interpreting in state language for hearing-impaired and deaf people, and the national digital database using elements of AI that integrates the e-library and e-archives projects.

To note, Kazakhstan will set up the Creative Industry Development Fund.