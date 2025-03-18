Kazakhstan to set up Creative Industry Development Fund

The Minister said, in his State-of-the-Nation Address the Head of State charged to set up a specialized creative industry support institution. Thus, following the law the Creative Industry Development Fund will be a legal body to foster creative industry.

The fund will work in four key directions to turn an idea into a market-ready product or service. It will find out talents (hold competitions, create mobile production centers), develop projects (projects acceleration and incubation, commercialization, search and attraction of investments), develop infrastructure (develop a network of hubs, art platforms, provide access to state assets), and promote exports (reaching a global audience, marketing and PR, and copyright protection).

Aida Balayeva said such structures operate in the world’s leading countries. She mentioned as an example Creative England company set to drive creative prosperity in the UK, and Creative Korea in South Korea.

Noteworthy, more than 140,000 Kazakhstanis are employed in the creative industries.