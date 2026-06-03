President Tokayev sends congratulatory telegram to President of Kyrgyzstan
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Sadyr Japarov and the brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan on the country’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2027-2028 term, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
“This landmark event, of historic significance for the Republic of Kyrgyzstan and for all of Central Asia, recognizes Kyrgyzstan’s high international standing and is the result of the creative and constructive foreign policy pursued under the leadership of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic. Kazakhstan consistently supported Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy and remains ready to continue providing comprehensive support for the successful execution of this mission. I wish Kyrgyzstan successful and productive work on the United Nations Security Council,” the congratulatory message reads.
Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kyrgyzstan had applied for its first-ever seat on the United Nations Security Council.