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    Kazakhstan claims bronze in group all-around at Asian Gymnastics Championships

    23:12, 25 May 2026

    The Kazakhstan team won a bronze medal in the group all-around at the 2026 Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan claims bronze in group all-around at Asian Gymnastics Championships
    Photo source: National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan

    In the group all-around event, Kazakhstan was represented by Aizere Nurmagambetova, Aizere Kenes, Kristina Chepulskaya, Aida Khakimzhanova, Jasmine Junusbayeva, and Madina Myrzabay.

    The gymnasts scored a total of 52.85 points. Uzbekistan took first place (53.95), while China secured silver (53.8).

    Earlier, Kazakhstan won a silver medal in the team all-around event on Sunday. Today, Aibota Yertaikyzy clinched silver at the individual all-around event. Kazakhstan's national team now has three medals in total.

    Kazakhstan Sport gymnastics Rhythmic gymnastics Kyrgyzstan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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