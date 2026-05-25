Kazakhstan claims bronze in group all-around at Asian Gymnastics Championships

In the group all-around event, Kazakhstan was represented by Aizere Nurmagambetova, Aizere Kenes, Kristina Chepulskaya, Aida Khakimzhanova, Jasmine Junusbayeva, and Madina Myrzabay.

The gymnasts scored a total of 52.85 points. Uzbekistan took first place (53.95), while China secured silver (53.8).

Earlier, Kazakhstan won a silver medal in the team all-around event on Sunday. Today, Aibota Yertaikyzy clinched silver at the individual all-around event. Kazakhstan's national team now has three medals in total.