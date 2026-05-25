Aibota Yertaikyzy wins silver at Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

On May 25, the individual all-around final took place, with Aibota Yertaikyzy and Akmaral Yerekesheva representing Kazakhstan.

Following the final results, Yertaikyzy scored a total of 113.65 points to claim the silver medal, while Yerekesheva finished sixth with 111.90 points.

Gold went to Takhmina Ikromova of Uzbekistan with 115.10 points, while her compatriot Natalya Usova took bronze with 112.40 points.

The group all-around final is also scheduled to take place later on May 25.

To note, Kazakhstan’s team finished second in the team all-around event.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh rhythmic gymnastics team had claimed silver at the World Cup Stage in Tashkent.