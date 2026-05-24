Kazakhstan wins silver at Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

The team rankings were determined by combining scores from individual and group routines, with Kazakhstan taking second place with 263.65 points.

Uzbekistan claimed gold with 265.8 points, while China took bronze with 262.85 points.

Kazakhstan is fielding Akmaral Yerekesheva and Aibota Yertaikyzy in the individual competition at the tournament in Bishkek.

Kazakhstan’s group lineup includes Aizere Kenes, Aizere Nurmagambetova, Kristina Chepulskaya, Madina Myrzabay, Aida Khakimzhanova, and Zhasmin Zhunisbayeva.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh rhythmic gymnastics team had claimed silver at the World Cup Stage in Tashkent.