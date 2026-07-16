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    Kazakhstan, China ink 2027–2030 Trade and Economic Cooperation Program

    20:42, 16 July 2026

    This was announced by the Akorda press service, Qazinform News Agency reports.  

    Kazakhstan, China ink 2027–2030 Trade and Economic Cooperation Program
    Photo source: Akorda

    Following the meeting between the leaders of Kazakhstan and China, the two sides signed the 2027–2030 Trade and Economic Cooperation Program and Roadmap between the two countries' governments.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, had arrived in Shanghai, China, at the invitation of Xi Jinping, for a working visit.

    On Thursday, the Head of State met top executives of China's high-tech companies.

    During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's working visit to Shanghai, Kazakhstan and Chinese partners signed more than 70 commercial agreements worth over 15 billion US dollars.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    Kazakhstan and China Government of Kazakhstan China Foreign policy Akorda Presidential Residence Trade Economy
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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