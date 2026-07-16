Kazakhstan, China ink 2027–2030 Trade and Economic Cooperation Program

Following the meeting between the leaders of Kazakhstan and China, the two sides signed the 2027–2030 Trade and Economic Cooperation Program and Roadmap between the two countries' governments.

Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, had arrived in Shanghai, China, at the invitation of Xi Jinping, for a working visit.

On Thursday, the Head of State met top executives of China's high-tech companies.

During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's working visit to Shanghai, Kazakhstan and Chinese partners signed more than 70 commercial agreements worth over 15 billion US dollars.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.