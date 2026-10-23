Kazakhstan channels 88 trillion tenge for its social development

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan has earned international recognition as a stable, secular state that contributes to global stability as a middle power.

He highlighted the country's active role in digital transformation, pointing to the launch of the Alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Center and the Astana Hub, a unique tech park.

The President said Kazakhstan's exports of IT services have surpassed 1 billion US dollars, while two supercomputers are already supporting domestic companies and researchers. A third, more powerful supercomputer is expected to be launched soon. He also cited the construction of a data center cluster, known as the "Data Center Valley," as a key foundation for the country's digital economy.

The President emphasized that 88 trillion tenge allocated to the social sector should be viewed as an investment in improving citizens' well-being.

As of today, healthcare services have expanded significantly, particularly in rural and remote areas. Since 2019, 1,259 healthcare facilities have been built across the country.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also highlighted that Kazakhstan's Constitution guarantees access to free medical care. Citizens currently have access to more than 1,000 types of medical services free of charge, which he described as a unique form of social support.

In education, more than 1.7 million pupils receive free hot meals at schools, including all primary school pupils and children from socially vulnerable groups.

At the same time, the President noted that while Kazakhstan provides a wide range of social benefits, some forms of assistance may involve inefficient spending. He said the government is currently conducting a comprehensive review of the social support system.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Republic Day, highlighting the historic significance of the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty.