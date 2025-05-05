President Tokayev congratulates officers, soldiers on Fatherland Defender's Day

The President – Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, congratulated the officers and soldiers on the Fatherland Defender’s Day.

Addressing the attendees, the President reminded of celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

"Undoubtedly, the bloodiest war in the history of mankind turned out to be the most difficult test for all nations. More than 1.2 million of our countrymen left for the war. More than half of them did not return from the battlefield. Home-front workers devoted all their strength and energy for the name of common goal. Kazakhstanis made an invaluable contribution to the Victory. This holiday of bravery not only demonstrates pricelessness of peaceful life, unity and solidarity, but also serves as an important lesson for younger generation,” said the President.