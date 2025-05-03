EN
    Kazakhstan to broadcast military parade in Astana

    12:39, 3 May 2025

    Marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and the Fatherland Defender’s Day, a military parade will take place in Astana on Wednesday, May 7. The event will be held at Independence Square, near the Kazakh Eli monument, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform News Agency

    According to the Ministry of Defense, the parade will feature over 4,000 servicemen, more than 200 units of military equipment, and 66 aircraft, including fighter jets, helicopters, and transport planes.

    The parade will be broadcast live on national television channels, displayed on LED screens in cities across the country, and streamed on the official YouTube channel of the Ministry of Defense.

    As previously reported, rehearsals for the upcoming air show are currently underway in Astana in preparation for Victory Day.

    Victory Day 80 Years of Great Victory Events Armed Forces Live Broadcast Kazakhstan Defender of the Fatherland Day
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
