Kazakhstan to broadcast military parade in Astana

According to the Ministry of Defense, the parade will feature over 4,000 servicemen, more than 200 units of military equipment, and 66 aircraft, including fighter jets, helicopters, and transport planes.

The parade will be broadcast live on national television channels, displayed on LED screens in cities across the country, and streamed on the official YouTube channel of the Ministry of Defense.

As previously reported, rehearsals for the upcoming air show are currently underway in Astana in preparation for Victory Day.