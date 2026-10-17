Kazakhstan, Cambodia explore closer cooperation in e-Government

“I believe we now have an opportunity to expand cooperation in the energy sector. We could instruct our relevant agencies and ministries to jointly identify areas of mutual interest. Kazakhstan has considerable experience and advanced expertise in e-government. Our ministries are highly interested in exchanging experience in this field,” Hun Manet noted.

During the meeting, the two leaders held a substantive discussion on further expanding political dialogue, strengthening trade and economic ties, and enhancing cooperation within multilateral frameworks.

Recall that, Prime Minister Hun Manet arrived in Kazakhstan earlier today on an official visit.

Photo credit: Akorda

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Hun Manet also held talks in a one-on-one format, during which Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed exploring the launch of direct air links between Kazakhstan and Cambodia.