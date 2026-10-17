Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggests establishing direct air links between Kazakhstan and Cambodia

Welcoming the distinguished guest, the President of Kazakhstan noted that his visit would provide additional momentum to bilateral relations and open up new prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation.

“I believe your visit is of historic significance, as no Cambodian Prime Minister has ever visited Kazakhstan. At the same time, you have a special personal connection to our country: your father visited Kazakhstan back in 1982. Today, we will discuss a broad range of bilateral issues. Kazakhstan has great affection for your country. Many Kazakh people would like to visit Cambodia and discover its attractions. We need to discuss the possibility of establishing direct air links between our countries. We should also intensify exchanges in the humanitarian sphere,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan and Cambodia possess considerable natural wealth, offering additional opportunities for cooperation in this area. According to him, strengthening trade and economic ties is also on the agenda for today’s talks.

Photo credit: Akorda

As reported earlier, the official welcoming ceremony for Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, who has arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit, took place at the Akorda Presidential Palace.