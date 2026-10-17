Kazakhstan, Cambodia connected by shared history and strong people-to-people ties, PM

“More than 120 Cambodian students have studied in Kazakhstan. Many of them now hold responsible positions in government institutions, including as governors of several provinces, state secretaries and officials in various ministries. Thus, our countries are connected by a shared history and strong people-to-people ties,” the Prime Minister noted.

According to Hun Manet, Cambodia is also interested in developing cooperation in food security, agriculture and manufacturing.

Both parties expressed confidence that the high-level talks would significantly increase bilateral trade, strengthen business ties and open up new prospects for partnership between Kazakhstan and Cambodia.

Recall that, Prime Minister Hun Manet arrived in Kazakhstan earlier today on an official visit.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Hun Manet also held talks in a one-on-one format, during which Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed exploring the launch of direct air links between Kazakhstan and Cambodia.