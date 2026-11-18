The discussion focused on the growing interconnections between armed conflicts, terrorist threats and regional instability, according to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The event brought together delegations from Australia, Azerbaijan, Canada, Brazil, the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries, alongside senior representatives of the United Nations, the European Union, the OSCE, ASEAN and the League of Arab States, as well as leading think tanks and academic institutions.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

In his remarks, Minister Tileuberdi outlined Kazakhstan’s priorities in countering terrorism and violent extremism, highlighting the evolving nature of terrorist threats. Key challenges include the spread of radical ideologies across digital platforms, the cross-border activities of extremist groups, and growing risks to critical infrastructure and international transport and energy corridors.

Tileuberdi stressed that the transnational nature of these threats requires a coordinated international response, including timely intelligence and information sharing, the exchange of best practices, stronger mechanisms to prevent radicalisation, and effective rehabilitation and reintegration programmes for individuals involved in extremist activities.

Particular attention was paid to Afghanistan and the implications of developments in the country for security across Central Asia. Minister Tileuberdi noted that terrorist and extremist networks, illicit trafficking and the spread of radical ideologies continue to pose risks to regional stability, underscoring the need for a concerted international response.

Against this backdrop, Kazakhstan reaffirmed its support for pragmatic engagement with Afghanistan, alongside expanded humanitarian assistance and economic cooperation. The Kazakh foreign minister identified education, healthcare, transport connectivity and institutional capacity-building as key priorities for supporting Afghanistan’s long-term stability and development.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

As a practical platform for strengthening international cooperation, Minister Tileuberdi proposed making greater use of the United Nations Regional Centre for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. He also highlighted opportunities to expand educational programmes for Afghan women, implemented in partnership with international organisations and donor countries.

Kazakhstan’s participation in the Schuman Forum provided an opportunity to present its approach to emerging security challenges to European and international partners. The minister reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to collective action against terrorism, emphasising that lasting security requires more than military and law-enforcement measures. It must also be underpinned by political engagement, humanitarian assistance, and sustainable economic and social development.

Earlier, as part of his working visit to Brussels, Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi met Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation, Maxime Prévot.