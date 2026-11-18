The issues were discussed during talks between Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation, Maxime Prévot, held in Brussels as part of Tileuberdi’s working visit.

The discussions focused on strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and investment ties, and enhancing cooperation on key international issues.

Both ministers highlighted the growing momentum in bilateral relations following President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Belgium in June 2026 and King Philippe’s historic state visit to Kazakhstan in October. The royal visit marked an important milestone in bilateral ties, paving the way for a new phase of cooperation.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The ministers welcomed the Joint Statement adopted by the two heads of state and 40 bilateral documents signed during the visit. These include 16 commercial agreements, 22 agreements in science and education, a memorandum of understanding in healthcare, and an interministerial Roadmap for Cooperation for 2027-2029.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

“We greatly appreciated this visit, the first in a long time. I believe it came at the right moment to strengthen our ties, not only because Kazakhstan is our strategic partner, but also because it is located in a strategically important region,” Minister Prévot said.

The sides identified industrial cooperation, critical raw materials, transport and logistics, energy, digitalisation, artificial intelligence, and scientific and technological development as priority areas for further engagement. They also stressed the importance of translating the agreements reached into concrete projects and practical results.

Economic cooperation was also on the meeting agenda. Belgian investments in Kazakhstan have exceeded USD 15 billion since 2005, while gross foreign direct investment inflows surpassed USD 1 billion in 2025 alone.

The two sides expressed interest in expanding the presence of Belgian businesses in Kazakhstan and strengthening cooperation in developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor.

“We are a landlocked country, but we are determined to turn this geographical disadvantage into an advantage and make the most of the opportunities it presents,” Tileuberdi said.

The talks also focused on closer interparliamentary ties and preparations for a visit by Belgium’s Foreign Minister to Kazakhstan. Prévot reaffirmed his intention to visit the country in 2027 as part of a broader tour of Central Asia.

In addition, the sides welcomed the entry into force on 1 November 2026 of a visa-free regime for holders of service passports from Kazakhstan and the Benelux countries. They also exchanged views on mutual support for initiatives and candidatures within international organisations.

The talks concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to implementing agreements reached at the highest level and further advancing the Kazakhstan-Belgium partnership across political, economic, scientific and other areas of mutual interest.

Earlier, it was reported that on the sidelines of the Second Ministerial Meeting on Cross-Regional Connectivity and Security, Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Germany, Romania, Latvia, Estonia, Ukraine, France, Croatia, and Bulgaria.