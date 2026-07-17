Kazakhstan calls for deeper CA-EU strategic partnership

Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issetov represented Kazakhstan at the meeting, while the European Union delegation was headed by Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs at the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The dialogue focused on advancing cooperation between the two regions, including the implementation of agreements reached at the inaugural Central Asia-EU Summit in Samarkand in April 2025 and the Joint Roadmap adopted in Luxembourg in October 2023 to deepen ties between Central Asia and the EU. Discussions placed particular emphasis on strengthening cooperation in the field of security, while participants also reviewed the schedule of joint international events planned for 2026-2027.

During the meeting, Issetov outlined the current regional situation and highlighted Kazakhstan's efforts to promote stability and sustainable development at both the national and regional levels. He also presented proposals aimed at expanding cooperation with the European Union across political, economic, and security sectors.

The participants reaffirmed their commitment to closer cooperation on border management, counterterrorism, combating extremism and illicit drug trafficking, and enhancing cooperation between law enforcement agencies to address shared regional challenges.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Issetov held bilateral talks with Skoog to discuss the current state and future development of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between Kazakhstan and the European Union. The two sides also reviewed progress in implementing agreements reached during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's official visit to Brussels on June 22-23, 2026.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between Central Asia and the European Union based on mutual trust, equal partnership, and shared interests.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Slovenia vow to deepen inter-parliamentary dialogue and economic ties.