Kazakhstan, Slovenia vow to deepen inter-parliamentary dialogue and economic ties

The talks focused on strengthening political dialogue, deepening inter-parliamentary engagement, and expanding trade, economic, and humanitarian relations. Ambassador Abibullayev congratulated Stevanović on his election and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s view of Slovenia as a trusted partner within the European Union.

Both sides praised the results of Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar’s official visit to Kazakhstan on March 31-April 1, 2025, noting that it had injected fresh momentum into bilateral relations.

The ambassador also outlined the political and constitutional reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and highlighted the country’s foreign policy priorities and recent achievements. Particular attention was given to enhancing trade and investment cooperation, including the potential role of Slovenia’s Port of Koper in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor).

Stevanović commended the strong and mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries, describing the opening of Kazakhstan’s Embassy in Ljubljana in 2024 as a landmark event. He reiterated Slovenia’s recognition of Kazakhstan as its principal partner in Central Asia and expressed his commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties.

The meeting also addressed prospects for closer inter-parliamentary cooperation, including the forthcoming elections to Kazakhstan’s Qurultay, the revival of the Kazakhstan-Slovenia Parliamentary Friendship Group in Slovenia’s National Assembly, and enhanced coordination within the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Arizona explore deeper ties in trade, education, investment.