Kazakhstan, Bulgaria sign several documents

The following documents were signed:

1. A memorandum of mutual understanding between the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Bulgaria on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route development.

2. A memorandum of mutual understanding between Astana and Sofia.

3. A memorandum of establishment of twin-city relations between Shymkent and Plovdiv.

4. A memorandum of mutual understanding between the Kazakh President’s Public Administration Academy and the Diplomatic Institute of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

5. A memorandum of mutual understanding between the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan and the Commerce and Industry Chamber of Bulgaria.

Earlier, the Head of State said that Bulgaria is one of the key partners of Kazakhstan in Europe.

Kazakhstan and Bulgaria intend to set up a joint Business Council. Kazakhstan also plans to supply uranium to Bulgaria.