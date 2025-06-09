Kazakhstan eyes uranium supplies to Bulgaria
11:45, 9 June 2025
Kazakhstan plans to supply uranium to Bulgaria, Nurlan Zhakupov, CEO of Samruk Kazyna, announced on Monday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Bulgaria operates a nuclear power plant, consisting of two units of 1.2 MW each, noted Zhakupov at Akorda. “There is a promising area for cooperation to supply Kazakhstan’s uranium to Bulgaria”.
As reported previously, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev to the Akorda Presidential Palace, as the latter is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan.