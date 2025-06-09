EN
    Kazakhstan eyes uranium supplies to Bulgaria

    11:45, 9 June 2025

    Kazakhstan plans to supply uranium to Bulgaria, Nurlan Zhakupov, CEO of Samruk Kazyna, announced on Monday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstan eyes uranium supplies to Bulgaria
    Photo credit: Kazatomprom

    Bulgaria operates a nuclear power plant, consisting of two units of 1.2 MW each, noted Zhakupov at Akorda. “There is a promising area for cooperation to supply Kazakhstan’s uranium to Bulgaria”.

    As reported previously, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev to the Akorda Presidential Palace, as the latter is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan. 

