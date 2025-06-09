Bulgaria is among key partners of Kazakhstan in Europe, says Tokayev

During the talks at the Akorda Palace, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed Bulgaria as “one of the key partners of Kazakhstan in Europe,” saying that both nations have “deep political and economic ties”.

Our bilateral cooperation has been stable in different areas, reflected in trust-based political dialogue, efficient interparliamentary interaction, dynamic growth of trade and investments, people-to-people contacts and mutual support in the world arena, said the Kazakh leader.

Highlighting growth in the two-way trade, President Tokayev noted that 60 companies with Bulgarian participation operate in Kazakhstan.

Presently, both nations actively cooperate in mining, manufacturing, transport and construction, said the Head of State. “Many untapped opportunities for cooperation in promising areas such as energy, transport and logistics, ‘green’ transition, nuclear energy, space, agriculture, digitalization, healthcare and tourist”.

In turn, Rumen Radev commended the strengthening of the traditionally warm and productive relations between the two countries and peoples.

The Bulgarian President welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s forward-looking policy and large-scale reforms, contributing to the prosperity of the nation. He said: “Kazakhstan is a key and priority partner of Bulgaria in Central Asia”.

The achievements your country has made over these years: rapid economic growth, breakthroughs in innovation, science, education and high technology are to be admired. Yesterday, I visited the National Space Center. Your achievements left a lasting impression on me, said Rumen Radev.

As reported previously, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev to the Akorda Presidential Palace, as the latter is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan.