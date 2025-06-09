Kazakhstan, Bulgaria to set up joint Business Council

“We would like to reaffirm Kazakhstan’s commitment to the promotion of mutually beneficial partnership with Bulgaria. We view your country as a major, very important partner of Kazakhstan in Europe and exert every effort to strengthen and deepen our relations in a number of areas,” the Kazakh President said.

Both countries are committed to enhancing bilateral ties in trade and in other sectors, including agriculture, tourism, healthcare, digitalization etc.

“Kazakhstan strives for further strengthening of economic relations and implementing projects in energy, green transition, agriculture, healthcare and tourism. I am confident that the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Relations will be at the frontline of this work. We also plan to set up Business Council of Bulgaria and Kazakhstan in the nearest future, and this will be the next step in strengthening our business relations,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

In his words interparliamentary cooperation is another important sphere for the bilateral dialogue. The Head of State suggested boosting interparliamentary ties through more frequent visits.

“Kazakhstan and Bulgaria successfully interacted within the UN and other international organizations, with whom we share common goals at the international arena. Deepening the cultural-humanitarian relations is also another aspect of our agenda. There is an opportunity for cooperation in education, tourism, and this will help us exchange knowledge, expertise, experience and pave the way towards innovative projects and development initiatives,” he concluded.

As it was reported, the President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, arrived in Astana for an official visit.