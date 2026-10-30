II Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Interregional Cooperation Forum kicks off in Bishkek

The event is co-chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The event brought together heads of government agencies, representatives of regional administrations, business communities of both countries and development organizations.

Kazakhstan is represented by the Almaty, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, and Zhetysu regions, as well as the cities of Almaty and Turkistan. Kyrgyzstan is represented by the Issyk-Kul, Chui, Jalal-Abad, Osh, and Talas regions, as well as the city of Osh.

The program includes thematic sessions on “The Role of Regions in Developing Trade and Economic Ties” and “Tourism Development as a Factor in Strengthening International Relations Between the Regions of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.”

Participants are discussing ways to expand interregional cooperation, develop cross-border tourism, and strengthen business partnerships.

Participants are also expected to exchange signed memorandums of cooperation and commercial documents.

In addition, business-to-business (B2B) meetings will bring together entrepreneurs from both countries to establish direct business contacts, find partners and explore potential areas of cooperation.

Earlier, it was reported that Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov arrived in Bishkek on an official visit.