Kazakh wrestlers claim two gold medals at Asian U20 Wrestling Championships

Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestlers made a strong start to the tournament, winning two gold, three silver, and one bronze medal on the opening day.

Aibek Aitbekov (-60 kg) and Islam Yevloyev (-97 kg) claimed gold medals.

Silver medals went to Ibrokhim Nurmukhammad (-72 kg), Alikhan Dursunov (-77 kg), and Jokhar Uzarov (-130 kg).

Kirill Minko (-82 kg) finished with a bronze medal.

The Asian U20 Wrestling Championships will continue through June 1.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Samirkhon Ababakirov (-63 kg), Yerkebulan Yensegenov (-54 kg), Nazym Makhmutova (-73 kg), and Eldar Birimbay (-74 kg) had secured a bronze medal at the Asian Taekwondo Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.