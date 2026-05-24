Kazakh wrestlers claim two gold medals at Asian U20 Wrestling Championships
The Asian U20 Wrestling Championships kicked off in Da Nang, Vietnam, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestlers made a strong start to the tournament, winning two gold, three silver, and one bronze medal on the opening day.
Aibek Aitbekov (-60 kg) and Islam Yevloyev (-97 kg) claimed gold medals.
Silver medals went to Ibrokhim Nurmukhammad (-72 kg), Alikhan Dursunov (-77 kg), and Jokhar Uzarov (-130 kg).
Kirill Minko (-82 kg) finished with a bronze medal.
The Asian U20 Wrestling Championships will continue through June 1.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Samirkhon Ababakirov (-63 kg), Yerkebulan Yensegenov (-54 kg), Nazym Makhmutova (-73 kg), and Eldar Birimbay (-74 kg) had secured a bronze medal at the Asian Taekwondo Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.