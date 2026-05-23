Nazym Makhmutova secures bronze at Asian Taekwondo Championships
11:22, 23 May 2026
Kazakh taekwondo athlete Nazym Makhmutova claimed a bronze medal at the Asian Taekwondo Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh athlete finished third in the women’s under-73 kg weight category.
In the semifinals, Makhmutova faced China’s Song Jie. The Chinese athlete secured a 2–1 victory to advance to the final.
Makhmutova’s bronze brought Kazakhstan’s total medal tally at the championships to three, after Yerkebulan Yensegenov (-54 kg) and Eldar Birimbay (-74 kg) had also finished third in their respective categories.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh fighter Azamat Bakytov made his UFC Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu debut.