Nazym Makhmutova secures bronze at Asian Taekwondo Championships

The Kazakh athlete finished third in the women’s under-73 kg weight category.

In the semifinals, Makhmutova faced China’s Song Jie. The Chinese athlete secured a 2–1 victory to advance to the final.

Makhmutova’s bronze brought Kazakhstan’s total medal tally at the championships to three, after Yerkebulan Yensegenov (-54 kg) and Eldar Birimbay (-74 kg) had also finished third in their respective categories.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh fighter Azamat Bakytov made his UFC Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu debut.