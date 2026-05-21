Yerkebulan Yensegenov wins bronze at 2026 Asian Taekwondo Championships
13:14, 21 May 2026
Kazakhstan’s taekwondo team secured its first medal at the 2026 Asian Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Yerkebulan Yensegenov (54kg) claimed the bronze medal at the tournament.
The Kazakh athlete advanced to the semifinals, where he was defeated by Jaafar Aldaoud of Jordan.
As a result, Yensegenov finished the Asian Championships in third place.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had revealed a roster for the Asian Taekwondo Championships.