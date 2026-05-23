Samirkhon Ababakirov hauls bronze at Asian Taekwondo Championships

Kazakhstan's Ababakirov (-63 kg) advanced to the semifinals, where he faced Iran’s Mahdi Hajimousaei.

Hajimousaei secured a 2–0 victory in the bout for a place in the final, leaving Ababakirov with the bronze medal.

Earlier at the Asian Championships, Kazakhstan’s bronze medal winners also included Yerkebulan Yensegenov (under 54 kg), Nazym Makhmutova (under 73 kg), and Eldar Birimbay (under 74 kg).