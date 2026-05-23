EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Samirkhon Ababakirov hauls bronze at Asian Taekwondo Championships

    19:23, 23 May 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Samirkhon Ababakirov secured a bronze medal at the Asian Taekwondo Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Samirkhon Ababakirov hauls bronze at Asian Taekwondo Championships
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Kazakhstan's Ababakirov (-63 kg) advanced to the semifinals, where he faced Iran’s Mahdi Hajimousaei.

    Hajimousaei secured a 2–0 victory in the bout for a place in the final, leaving Ababakirov with the bronze medal.

    Earlier at the Asian Championships, Kazakhstan’s bronze medal winners also included Yerkebulan Yensegenov (under 54 kg), Nazym Makhmutova (under 73 kg), and Eldar Birimbay (under 74 kg).

    Taekwondo Sport Kazakhstan Mongolia
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All