Kazakh weightlifter clinches gold at Asian Junior Championships

Ayanat Zhumagali topped the podium in the −77 kg weight category with a total of 237 kg, lifting 104 kg in the snatch and 133 kg in the clean and jerk.

Uzbekistan's Dilnura Kholdorova took silver with a total of 224 kg (101+123), while her compatriot Dilnoza Fayzullayeva claimed bronze with 223 kg (100+123).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Xeniya Prozorova won two gold medals and set three world and three Asian records at the tournament. Torekhan Assankhan claimed silver, while Akzhol Kurmanbek secured two gold medals and set a new Asian record in the 85 kg category.