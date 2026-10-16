Kazakh swimmers break national records at World Aquatic Cup stage
The World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2026 is underway in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
On the opening day of competition, three Kazakh swimmers competed in the finals.
Yegor Popov finished 10th in the men's 100-meter freestyle with a time of 47.74 seconds.
Sofya Spodarenko clocked 26.27 seconds in the women's 50-meter butterfly, placing ninth. Earlier in the preliminaries, she set a new Kazakhstan national record with a time of 25.97 seconds.
Aibat Myrzamuratov finished eighth in the men's 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 26.50 seconds. He also established a new national record in the event.
Aibat Myrzamuratov additionally competed in the men's 200-meter individual medley, finishing 10th with a time of 1:57.91.
As written before, from October 15 to 17, Astana hosts a World Aquatics Swimming World Cup stage for the first time, concluding the new Silk Road Tour series.
The three-day tournament is taking place at Barys Arena, bringing together some of the world’s leading swimmers, including Olympic champions, world champions and international medalists.
A total of 22 athletes will represent Kazakhstan at the home stage of the World Cup.