Astana to host World Aquatics Swimming World Cup stage

In 2026, World Aquatics combined Baku (Azerbaijan), Tashkent (Uzbekistan) and Astana into a single route named Silk Road Tour, honoring the historic trade corridor linking Europe and East Asia.

Competitions will begin in Baku (October 1-3), continue in Tashkent (October 8-10), and finish in Astana.

More than 750 athletes from over 50 countries are expected, including Olympic champions, world medalists and record holders. Results achieved during the World Cup may be ratified as official world and junior records.

Participation is open to national teams and clubs meeting qualification standards, with host‑country clubs limited to three events per swimmer. Final rankings will be determined after the Astana stage, based on each athlete’s three best results across the series.

The autumn tour serves as a key international event ahead of the World Short Course Championships in Beijing this December.