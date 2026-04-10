Kazakh shooter secures top-10 finish at World Cup in Spain

Kazakhstan’s Valery Rakhimzhan advanced to the final in the 10m air pistol event.

He finished eighth overall, with China’s Bu Shuaihang claiming first place.

Anton Aristarkhov of Russia finished second, while Bugra Selimzade of Türkiye completed the top three.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Dina Islambekova and Nadezhda Ryabets on winning titles at the 2026 Asian Boxing Championships. Kazakhstani female boxers competed across all 10 weight categories, with five athletes returning home with medals, including Nadezhda Ryabets and Dina Islambekova, who won gold.