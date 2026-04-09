Kazakh President congratulates Dina Islambekova, Nadezhda Ryabets on Asian Boxing Champion titles

In his congratulatory message, the Kazakh president commended the athletes’ exceptional skill, fighting spirit, and deep patriotism, while wishing them triumph at the upcoming World Championships and the Los Angeles Olympics.

It is worth noting that the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 took place in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, where 10 sets of medals were up for grabs among women.

Kazakhstani female boxers competed across all 10 weight categories, with five athletes returning home with medals, including Nadezhda Ryabets and Dina Islambekova, who won gold.