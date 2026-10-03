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    Kazakh President dismisses three senior defense officials

    14:50, 3 October 2026

    Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has dismissed three senior Defense Ministry officials, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President dismisses three senior defense officials
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Under presidential decrees, Kanysh Abubakirov was relieved of his duties as First Deputy Defense Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Almaz Zhumakeyev as Deputy Defense Minister, and Kanat Niyazbekov as Commander-in-Chief of the Naval Forces.

    The dismissals follow a deadly incident during the Khazar Qorgany-2026 military exercises in the Caspian Sea on September 24. Fourteen servicemen were killed and three survived after being swept out to sea amid a sudden deterioration in weather conditions.

    Five Defense Ministry officials were detained in connection with the incident.

    The investigation is examining the organization of the exercises, compliance with safety requirements, consideration of weather and sea conditions, and the actions of officials responsible for the exercises.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported the President relieved Defense Minister Kossanov of his duties. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry Appointments, dismissals
    Seilkhanov
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