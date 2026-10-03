Kazakh President dismisses three senior defense officials

Under presidential decrees, Kanysh Abubakirov was relieved of his duties as First Deputy Defense Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Almaz Zhumakeyev as Deputy Defense Minister, and Kanat Niyazbekov as Commander-in-Chief of the Naval Forces.

The dismissals follow a deadly incident during the Khazar Qorgany-2026 military exercises in the Caspian Sea on September 24. Fourteen servicemen were killed and three survived after being swept out to sea amid a sudden deterioration in weather conditions.

Five Defense Ministry officials were detained in connection with the incident.

The investigation is examining the organization of the exercises, compliance with safety requirements, consideration of weather and sea conditions, and the actions of officials responsible for the exercises.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the President relieved Defense Minister Kossanov of his duties.