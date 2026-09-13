Kazakh President congratulates Elena Rybakina on US Open tremendous success

“This tremendous success is clear proof that you truly deserve the title of World No. 1. Once again, you have demonstrated true professionalism, determination, and impeccable conduct on the court. The whole of Kazakhstan is proud of your achievements! May this impressive victory inspire new sporting triumphs, and may your skill serve as an example for all young tennis players in Kazakhstan,” the Head of State said.

As written before, Elena Rybakina claimed the US Open title, one of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

This marks a historic milestone in her career.

She had already secured the World No. 1 WTA Singles Ranking after reaching the semifinals.

In the final, Elena Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka, one of her main rivals in recent years.

The victory in New York adds to her outstanding 2026 season, which also included winning the Australian Open.

The official WTA rankings update on September 14 will confirm Rybakina as the new World No. 1.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Elena Rybakina, calling her achievement a historic milestone for Kazakhstani sport.

Elena Rybakina said she was proud to represent Kazakhstan and described the moment as “special for me and for my country.”